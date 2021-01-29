GPRTU to suspend drivers over disregard of coronavirus protocols in Upper West

Drivers who fail to observe the protocols would be suspended

Source: Ibrahim Nurudeen, Contributor

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union(GPRTU) in the Upper West Region has directed it's Member Union's to adhere to the COVID-19 Protocols at the various lorry terminals.

As part of measures in mitigating the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic among commuters and residents in the Region, the Union at a press conference said, the Union will very strict to the safety protocols.



With about 42 branch Executives of the Union across the region at the presser, Alhaji Nuhu Mahama, the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU said, the enforcement of the covid protocols will not exclude any group of person's.



"We have resolved to enforce the wearing of nose masks by passengers, drivers and their mates before they embark on any journey to help stop the spread of the virus in the region and the country at large".



He revealed that the region has recorded over 152 cases with 5 deaths.



He charged the Union branch executives to ensure full compliance of the protocols at the lorry stations. "No face mask no entry must be displayed at the entrance of all lorry station's". He added.

According to him, an Inspection Tax Force has been formed to ensure full compliance of the safety protocols at the various stations in the region.



He made an appeal to the security operatives, and the media to support them in executing the covid-19 protocols.



Mr Nuhu further cautioned drivers in the region to put on their noses masks regularly, or risk being suspended from the Union.



A Member of the Trade Union Congress also charged its Members to record jingles purposely to educate the public on the need to observe the safety protocols.

