GRA Customs intercepts 119 bags of Indian hemp at Dabala

File photo of Indian hemp

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted two vehicles carrying 119 bags of suspected Indian hemp at Dabala, in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The compressed dried substance, concealed in sacks, were intercepted while being transported to a location near the border with Togo in a Ford passenger van.



The division’s Eastern Corridor Monitoring Task Force intercepted the van carrying 26 bags of Indian Hemp at Wute near Akatchi in the Volta Region.



The driver was arrested while attempting to escape and the vehicle impounded.



Investigations led to a foreign-registered truck also carrying some of the dried leaves which had broken at Avadre, near Ziope.



Acting Commissioner of the Customs Division, Alhaji Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu told journalists that the interception was the result of an intelligence-led operation by the division’s Eastern Corridor Monitoring Task Force.



“The interception of the van and the arrest made led to the discovery of another consignment kept in a thatch house as the truck transporting the items broke down,” the Customs boss explained.

He added that the police are pursuing other members of the group who are currently on the run.



Large contraband seizures have become increasingly common along the border regions, a frequent route for drug trafficking.



But the interception, according to the Customs boss, reflects their growing ability to interrupt drug trafficking and facilitate the prosecution of the traffickers.



“We are making drug trafficking unattractive and expensive to venture in. You will not succeed and the law will deal with you. I hope persons involved in the enterprise will desist and those considering to get involved will also think again,” Alhaji Iddrisu cautioned.



The Customs Division of the GRA handed over the suspected Indian hemp to the Narcotics Control Commission after a joint examination conducted in collaboration with the Bureau of National Investigation, National Security, Defence Intelligence and the Food and Drugs Authority.



The head of the Eastern Corridor Monitoring Task Force, Abdullah Dari appealed to the public to support the fight against drug trafficking through information sharing.