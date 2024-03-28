GRA boss has not been sacked – Reports

The Commissioner General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has not been dismissed from his post by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, contrary to earlier reports.

According to a report by Joy Business, the Commissioner General's contract was extended by two years, starting on October 11, 2021, when his retirement age was due, and ending on October 10, 2023.



The source indicated that when the extension was due, his contract was further extended, and it will expire on March 31, 2024.



Per the report, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai will remain at his post until his contract is due, adding that he will leave office so that a new person can continue to steer the commission's affairs.



This has come to debunk media reports that President Akufo-Addo sacked the Commissioner General over concerns about his age.

It will be recalled that the Minority Caucus in Parliament raised concerns about why the current Commissioner General was still at his post despite attaining the retirement age.



There are reports that the current Deputy Commissioner of the GRA, Julie Essiam, will likely take over from her boss when he leaves office.



