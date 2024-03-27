GRA boss sacked

Rev Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah has been fired as GRA boss

Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has been sacked.

The 62-year-old GRA boss is to be replaced by 61-year-old Julie Essiam, who until now, was the Head of Support Services Department at GRA.



According to asaaseradio.com, Pearl Darko, who is currently the deputy director general in charge of operations at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), is to take up the role of Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA, replacing Julie Essiam.



The report added that it has information that a senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) sitting Member of Parliament will be appointed as the chairman of the new board of directors of the GRA.



It added the announcement will be made soon.



The Commissioner of Customs Division, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah; and the Commissioner of Domestic Tax and Revenue Division, Edward Appenteng Gyamerah; are also expected to be replaced by new appointees following their statutory retirement, the report added.



