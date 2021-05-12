GRA denies harassing CEO of Angel Group

GRA Office

The Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) has said its attention has been drawn to a video recording of an interview given by Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart) a morning show host of Angel TV and a news item circulating on social media alleging GRA’s harassment of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Owner and President of Angel Broadcasting Network led to his suspension.

The GRA noted that in the said interview, Captain Smart further alleges that this harassment was as a result of his criticism of top government officials and the Government in general.



“The Authority wishes to empathically state that the allegations of harassment by GRA are unfounded and false.

“Management of GRA thus wishes to react to the allegations as follows: The mandate of the GRA is to identify and ensure that all persons who earn income, file their tax returns and pay the appropriate taxes to the state.