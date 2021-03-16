GRASAG-National lauds Akufo-Addo over his decision to establish Open University in Ghana

Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe, President, GRASAG-National

Source: Freeman Awlesi, Contributor

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) National has welcomed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's decision to facilitate the establishment of an Open University in Ghana.

According to the Association, it seems that this announcement answers years of advocacy by the Graduate Students Association.



Upon a successful establishment of the University, the Association noted that Ghana will join the league of countries running Open Universities including India, Israel and the United Kingdom



In the epoch of COVID-19, the GRASAG indicated that an Open University will facilitate virtual enrolment, lecture delivery, certification and will ensure affordability.



In a statement signed and issued by the National President of GRASAG Ms. Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Association, Mr Ebenezer Yao Agbenyo on behalf of the Association stated that the physical contacts and stress will be minimised.



The statement posited that an Open University will contribute to increasing Ghana’s Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio currently which stands at 18.8%.

"As the official mouthpiece of the research fraternity of the country, we assure the government of our unflinching support, readiness, and willingness to ensure that this idea is realised," the statement noted.



"The association has lessons to share from its experience running webinars and online conferences," it added.



To this end, the statement appealed to the President and the Ministry of Education to extend the laptop distribution programme to graduate students.



According to the statement, this will enhance "our role as partners in national development through research and practice, and also enable our members to benefit fully from the services of the Open University and other webinars."



The statement wished the President and his administration the very best in their second term.

