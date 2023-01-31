GRASAG partners Acreaty Ghana limited to provide jobs for postgraduate students

A team from Acreaty Ghana Limited and some executives of GRASAG National

Source: Emmanuel Owusu, Contributor

The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG National) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Acreaty Ghana Limited, a leading human resource company in Ghana, to provide postgraduate students across the country with job and capacity-building opportunities. This partnership has been necessary because of the rising unemployment rate in the country.

The partnership will provide the following benefits to GRASAG members:



1. Acreaty Ghana Limited will exclusively share job openings with GRASAG for its members.



2. Acreaty Ghana Limited will conduct training sessions for GRASAG members on topics such as interview skills, CV preparation, basic job etiquette, and how to excel in the corporate world.



3. Acreaty Ghana Limited will educate GRASAG members on some labour law provisions to keep them informed.

Ms. Elsie Appau-Klu Esq., Managing Director of Acreaty Ghana Limited, stated at the signing ceremony that her company is ready to provide the necessary hands-on skills and job opportunities for GRASAG membership. She further affirmed that the company sees the partnership with GRASAG as an opportunity to strengthen the country's human capital base.



The GRASAG National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Owusu, expressed gratitude to Acreaty Ghana Limited for the partnership, which will help GRASAG members secure decent jobs. He bemoaned the association's huge employment deficit and expressed hope that this collaboration will help reduce the country's unemployment rate.



In some short remarks by the GRASAG National President, Mr. Thomas Elorm Tagbotor, he encouraged postgraduate students to take advantage of this opportunity. He also expressed his administration's commitment to providing its members with innovative ideas that will benefit them.