GRCS presents PPE to CHPS Compounds in Central Region

The Central Regional Office of the Ghana Red Cross Society on Tuesday presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the Cape Coast District Health Directorate for distribution to 40 Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds.

The items include 1500 units of sanitizers, 1,100 packs of gloves, 92 boxes of liquid soaps, 2,700 disposable masks, 750 packs of bar soaps, 800 Veronica buckets, 110 bucket stand and 150 packs of tissues.



Mr John Ekow Aidoo, the Regional Manager of the GRCS, said since Ghana recorded the novel Coronavirus, the Society had played a significant role in complementing government’s efforts to combat it.



He said the donation was funded by the Mastercard Foundation to support CHPS Compounds in eight districts of the Region and Red Cross Volunteers.



The eight districts are the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), Cape Coast, Gomoa East, Efutu, Agona West, Twifo Hemang lower Denkyira (THLD), Asikuma Odoben Brakwa (AOB), and the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam (AEE) districts.



“We are especially grateful to the Foundation for support. We need this to help humanity and to curtail the pandemic. I am convinced that the items would be effectively used,” he said.

Distributing some of the PPE to some communities in Cape Coast, Mr Aidoo urged all to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and to wear face masks to protect themselves and the society from the pandemic.



Receiving the items, Mrs Georgina Graham Hayford, the Cape Coast Metro Health Director, assured the GRCS that the items would be put to effective use.



“We promise the grassroots would benefit from these PPE. We appeal for more to reach out to others.”



She expressed gratitude to the Red Cross and urged the public to observe the safety directives.

