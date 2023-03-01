GRIDCo, GNFS sign MoU for executing safety training

The GNFS stressed the need to undertake a risk assessment of the power producing company’s facilitie

A delegation from the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has held a meeting with the Management of the Ghana Fire Service (GNFS).

The GRIDCo delegation, led by the Chief Executive Ing Ebenezer Essienyi held discussions focused on fire prevention at the power producer’s Substations and Safety Training.



Safety for staff and the protection of its Sixty-Eight (68) substations and other assets across the country, is one of the core values of GRIDCo thus, the discussions were centred around diverse ways to best protect the company’s assets from fire.



The GNFS stressed the need to undertake a risk assessment of the power producing company’s facilities.

The GNFS, will then advise on the best strategy to adopt to protect the substations from fire, based on the report.



GRIDCo also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to govern how a proposed collaboration, which includes Safety Training, will be executed.



Regarding the power producing company’s work with the Forestry Commission to create a green belt along where GRIDCo’s transmission lines are located, in order to protect them from encroachment as well as other risks, the GNFS suggested the creation of a “brown belt” alongside the “green belt” to ensure it does not become a fire hazard for the assets, as branches and leaves scattered around the green belt can function as fuel for fire.