GRIDCo blames Saturday’s blackout on gas supply challenges

File Photo: GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has blamed the blackout in some parts of the country on Saturday, February 27 on gas supply challenges.

There was a total unannounced blackout in some parts of the country including Greater Accra, Tema and Kumasi on the night of Saturday February 27.



The blackout which was unexpected according to GRIDCo was as a result of gas challenges emanating from the offshore fields which led to loss of power supply totaling about 1,000MW.

The statement from GRIDCo indicated further that in order to prevent a total system shutdown, power curtailment was carried out which affected parts of the country.



It assured the people of Ghana that gas supply has returned upstream.