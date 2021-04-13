GRIDCo explains cause of Monday’s blackout

GRIDCo has been in the news because of planned power outages

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says a fault on its Aboadze Anwomaso transmission line is to blame for the power outage recorded in parts of the country on Monday around 1:30 pm.

This is according to a statement which specifically addressed what led to the loss of power supply.



The GRIDCo statement said any inconvenience caused was deeply regretted.



“At 1:36 pm on Monday, April 12, 2021, the power system experienced a fault on the Aboadze-Anwomanso transmission line, leading to the loss of supply to some parts of the country”, the release said.

Meanwhile, the company said more than 80 percent of the affected substations have been fully restored.



“Efforts are ongoing to restore the remaining 20 per cent,” it added.



Additionally, GRIDCo has assured that it is working with “relevant players in the generation and distribution chain to resume power transmission to all affected areas.”