GRIDCo explains intermittent outages

Brief outages have hit certain parts of the country in recent days

The main operator of the electricity grid, Ghana Grid Company, has attributed recent intermittent power outages to challenges with some of its key transmission lines in the Western and Eastern parts of the country.

According to the company, activities of galamsey operators and a charcoal loaded truck, snapped its Tafo to Akwatia transmission line. Additionally, the 330kV Aboadze substation reported some flashovers owing to the wet weather conditions; which eventually led to outages in some parts of the country.

Chief Executive of GRIDCo, Jonathan Amoako-Baah said:



“We have been working assiduously to resolve issues with our transmission lines across parts of the country. The recent outages have been carefully contained due to great effort from our Engineers, Operation & Maintenance staff and the Systems Control Centre. Our resolve is to ensure that challenges are resolved aggressively in line with our commitment to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to our key stakeholders. We are also taking measures to fix some of the challenges relating to infrastructure and installations to ensure an efficient grid that is resilient and sustainable for the country and the sub-region.”

