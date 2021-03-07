GRIDCo speaks after nationwide 'dumsor'

Ghana Grid Company Limited

The Ghana Grid Company Limited has said its technical team is working to restore power after some challenges led to a total shut down.

This release comes after all parts of the country experienced interruption in power supply around 2PM on Sunday March 7, 2021.



According to GRIDCo, the technical team is working to supply power to all Bulk Supply Points in the country.

Below is the statement:



