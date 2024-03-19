GRNMA calls for immediate suspension of verification fee by NMC

File photo

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) is demanding that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana (NMC) immediately suspend the newly approved verification fee.

In a communiqué, the GRNMA highlighted the astronomical increase in the verification fee, soaring from GHC550 to GHC3,000, a shocking 445.5% surge.



The association labelled this hike "highly unacceptable," emphasizing the strain it places on nurses and midwives across Ghana.



Addressing the possible motive behind the fee surge, GRNMA questioned whether it aimed to deter healthcare professionals from seeking opportunities abroad.



However, the association firmly asserted that migration is a fundamental right and urged policymakers to address the root causes instead of implementing prohibitive measures.



Emphasizing the need for fair compensation and improved working conditions, GRNMA underscored the disparities between Ghanaian healthcare professionals and their counterparts in higher-income countries.

"Considering the current economic difficulties in terms of the increased cost of goods and services, inflation, and the fact that our take-home salaries are actually not" taking us home.



"In light of these challenges, GRNMA issued three key demands: The Nursing and Midwifery Council should suspend the implementation of this new verification fee with immediate effect. Also, the Parliament of Ghana, as a matter of urgency and consideration for the plight of Ghanaian nurses and midwives, should look into this matter and revert to the old fees. If indeed any such increment must happen, we wish to humbly inform Parliament that we, the nurses and midwives of Ghana, can accommodate a maximum of a 25% increment," the association said.



"All nurses and midwives are advised not to pay the new verification fee of GHC3,000 and are further advised to hold themselves in readiness for any action that the leadership will deem fit in the event that this matter is not resolved amicably," it added.



Meanwhile, the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has also expressed concern over the recent increment in levies by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana (NMC), particularly the staggering rise in the cost of foreign verification to three thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 3,000.00) from an initial GHS 550.00, representing a 445.45% increment.



UPNMG views this action by the NMC as a deliberate attempt to burden and frustrate nurses and midwives who aspire to seek opportunities abroad.

The union questioned how such exorbitant fees were approved without considering the dire conditions of service experienced by nurses and midwives.



A statement signed by John Agbenyeavu, the union's National PRO, urged the NMC to focus on empowering and engaging young nurses and midwives rather than imposing financial barriers that only serve to stifle their aspirations.



UPNMG also urgently called on the Parliament of Ghana to revisit this issue to prevent any adverse effects on health service delivery in the country.



Furthermore, the union demands that the NMC immediately suspend the implementation of the new levy and engage in meaningful dialogue with relevant unions to seek an amicable resolution.