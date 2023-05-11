GSA nabs 7 Chinese, Nigerians for fraud and fake product labelling

Eight foreigners nationals arrested by GSA

The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) and the Ghana Police Service have arrested eight persons for fraud, fake labelling and operating a company without certification.

The eight includes seven Chinese nationals who are believed to be managers and a Nigerian supervisor. This was in a Ghanaian Times newspaper report on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



According to the newspaper, the company, Fenice Metal Technology was shut down after the operation that led to the arrest of the foreign nationals.



The newspaper reported that the exercise was carried out with the Ghana Police Service under the command of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shine Awudi.



The Head of Enforcement at the GSA, George Anti, is reported to have said that the authority picked up intelligence that Fenice Metal Technology Company, although registered and produced in Ghana, labelled its products mostly electrical cables as made in Turkey and distributed them on the Ghanaian market.



He added that the authority probed further based on the intelligence gathered and discovered that the company was manufacturing electrical cables without certification and the cables which were sold on the market were substandard and not fit for purpose.



The Head of Enforcement also stated that the company failed to produce all the necessary documents that permitted its operations when the team visited the factory.

He continued to add that, the closure of the factory was necessary to halt the company from further producing as well as make way for further investigations.



Meanwhile, Fenice Metal Technology Company has been involved in illegal activities such as bypassing ECG metres and stealing electricity.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











NW/WA