GSA staff demand investigation results of their dead colleague

Ghana Standards Authority Logo New Logo of the Ghana Standard Authority

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some workers at the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) have demanded for the results of investigation into the death of their colleague which took place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The workers who were mostly in black and red attires as reported by 3news.com on April 27, 2023, were seen demonstrating at the office premise to draw attention of management about the incident which took place about a month ago.

According to the publication, an IT officer at the authority, collapsed during an argument with the Director of Administration and was rushed to the hospital.

He was diagnosed to have suffered stroke and reportedly died three days later.

In the publication, the Deputy General Secretary of the Public Service Workers Union, John Sampan indicated that the workers have written to management but nothing had been heard except a durbar addressed by the Chief Executive Officer.

The burial of the deceased is expected to take place on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
