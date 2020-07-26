Regional News

GSAM trains 75 community development monitors at Suhum

The Ghana Strengthening Accountability Mechanisms (GSAM) project has trained 75 community development monitors selected from 15 communities in the Suhum municipality to strengthen local governance.

The training is part of measures to ensure sustainability and continuity of the GSAM project sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the district, as the project duration nears completion.



The beneficiaries were taken through the “legal framework for citizen participation in local governance, community development planning and implementation process, the role of community development monitor and citizens monitoring of capital projects.



The GSAM project is implemented in partnership with Oxfam and Isodec in almost all the 16 Regions in Ghana and in Suhum, Birim North, Lower Manya, Akuapem South, Kwahu Afram Plains North and South in the Eastern Region.



Throwing more light on the project, Mr Fidelis Musah Ayipe, Zonal project officer indicated that the overall objectives of the GSAM were to strengthen citizen’s oversight of capital development projects to ensure value for money.

He said under the project two fiscal projects such as school or health facility being constructed by the respective district assembly were selected from the onset of the construction and monitored throughout completion to ensure that all specifications and terms of the project were met for the benefit of the people.



The zonal officer disclosed that through the GSAM project community members have been empowered, a stalled school project at Abesim in the municipality had been completed easing the challenge of learning in a dilapidated building.



He said another success story was an abandoned gari factory at Abesim-Dawa, a rural community.



He said through the community monitors a case was made to the assembly and the “abandoned gari factory has been converted into a much-needed health clinic”.

