GSL SRC President congratulates successful candidates

SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, Jonathan Awine Alua

Following the successful passing of the 2020 Law Entrance exams by some 1,045 candidates, the President of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) Students Representative Council, Jonathan Awine Alua has sent a congratulatory message to candidates who were able to sail through.

In a Twitter post sighted by GhanaWeb, the President of GSL SRC indicated that this year's students who will be admitted into the Ghana School of Law (Makola) will “go down in history as the batch that showed us exactly what progressive legal education should look like.”



It would be recalled that the 2019 entrance exams results faced massive confrontation from candidates, following a 93% mass failure in last year’s exams.



Out of a total of 1,820 candidates who sat for 2019 exams, only 128 were able to meet the pass mark. Most students termed the 'mass failure' as a deliberate attempt by authorities to limit the number of lawyers in the country.

Mr. Alua encouraged candidates who were unable to meet the 50% pass mark to still press on. He wrote, “For those who didn’t make it, the battle is for another day. Forward!”



See the post below:





Congratulations to all those who passed this year’s Makola entrance exam. You’ll go down in history as the batch that showed us exactly what progressive legal education should look like. For those who didn’t make it, the battle is for another day. Forward! — Jonathan A. Alua (@abotiwine) October 5, 2020