GSS embarks on training of national trainers for 2021 Census

The Ghana Statistical Service has embarked on face to face training of National Trainers across the country as part of processes towards the execution of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The National Trainers are expected to oversee the Training of Regional Trainers in the various regions as well as supervise the training of enumerators and supervisors at the District Level.



Speaking on the sidelines of the training programme at Wa, Upper West Regional Statistician, Sixtus Dery, said it has become necessary for the service to carry out the exercise amidst the COVID-19.

He said Population and Housing Census is key to an even distribution of National Resources for the benefit of the ordinary Ghanaian.