GSS puts December 2022 inflation at 54.1%

File photo

The incessant hikes in prices of goods and services in the country seem to have slowed as the Ghana Statistical Service has put the country’s inflation figure for December 2022 at 54.1%.

Despite the December rate being higher than the 50.3% recorded in November, the 54.1% rate which is a 3.8% difference from that of November is lesser than the 9.9% percentage point difference between the October inflationary figure of 40.4%.



This inflation was largely as a result of food inflation which went up by some 59.7%.

The Greater Accra region was the region with the highest inflation of 66.7% with the Bono region being the region with the lowest inflation of 35.6%.



This was revealed by Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim when he addressed the media earlier today.