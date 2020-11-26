GTA participates in Benkadi Kurubi festival

Officials of GTA at the festival

Source: Ghana Tourism Authority

The Ghana Tourism Authority participated in the annual Kurubi Festival which showcases the rich culture of the Wangara Community on Friday 20th November 2020.

The festival which is aimed at promoting domestic tourism and mobilizing the youth for a peaceful national development was under the theme, “THE ROLE OF THE ZONGO YOUTH IN ENSURING VIOLENCE FREE ELECTION”.



In his address, the Paramount Chief of the Wangara Community and the Acting President of the National Zongo Chiefs, Sariki (Nana) Fanyinama III advised the youth of the Zongo community to be promoters of peace and not tools for the distortion of peace as this year is an election year.



“I advise the youth as well as all people of the Zongo Communities to eschew violence and direct our efforts and energies to a peaceful election come December 7 2020”. He said.



The Minister for Bono East Region, and Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin Constituency, Hon. Kofi Amoakohene urged the youth in community to stimulate peaceful election to ensure continuity of development.



He also assured the people of the community that, he will collaborate with the GTA to develop tourist sites at the catchment area to augment Kintampo waterfalls and a promise of a scholarship to the Wangara and Zongo students.

In a speech read by Mr. Jones A. Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs on behalf of Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, he congratulated the people of Wangara Community on such an auspicious occasion which seeks to promote domestic tourism.







“With the ease of restrictions and the passing of the new Legislative Instrument, (LI 2393) on Sites and Attractions, we will therefore continue to pledge our support to use our Domestic Marketing Campaign; See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana (SEWF) to support other festivals in Ghana in order to boost our domestic tourism and contribute our quota to the national economy”. He added.



Benkadi Kurubi Festival is an annual colourful festival of the Wangara community in Ghana. It is celebrated in Kintampo in the Bono East region to showcase the rich culture of the people of the Wangara.



The Kurubi Festival also marks the Wangara community’s allegiance to the traditional paramountcy in Kintampo. Historically the Kurubi Festival reminds the Wangara people of the migration of their ancestors to Kintampo and the achievement of their ancestors and the present generation after settlement.

