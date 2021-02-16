GTEC meets UEW and AAM-USTED on separation

The leadership of UEW and AAM-USTED in a group photograph

Source: Cecil Mensah, Contributor

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has engaged the leadership of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the newly established Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAM-USTED) on how both parties could work harmoniously to enable AAM-USTED, which was previously UEW, Kumasi and Mampong Campuses transit fully into an independent public university.

The meeting which was chaired by the Director-General of GTEC, Prof. Mohammed Salifu urged the two institutions to make consensus their watchword throughout the separation process and advised that in all their dealings the national interest should be of paramount importance.



A joint committee comprising of Registrars and Finance officers of the two institutions was formed to work out the modalities for the transition and come up with a road map.



Some of the critical issues to be dealt with during the separation are student relationship, staff promotions, welfare, appointments, budget, salaries and contracts.

The UEW was represented by Prof Obeng Mireku (Council Chairman), Rev. Father Prof Anthony Afful Broni (Vice-Chancellor), Paul Osei-Barima (Registrar) and Francis Obeng (Finance Officer).



The Council Chairman for AAM-USTED, Paul Kwesi Agyeman led the Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Frederick Sarfo, Michael Kofi Adu, Acting Registrar and Jeffery Mensah, Finance officer to the meeting.

