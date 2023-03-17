GUBA Foundation donates hospital beds to mark 40th Birthday of Lady Dentaa

The donation formed part of the 40th birthday celebration of Dentaa Amoateng

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

GUBA Foundation in partnership with PayAngel donated a delivery bed including two hospital beds to the Glidzi CHPS Compound at Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The donation which was part of gestures to mark the 40th birthday anniversary of GUBA Enterprise president and CEO, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, is to support healthcare delivery in the region.



The gesture was equally extended to the Juaso Government Hospital – the hospital where Dentaa was born, as well as the Obogu Community Clinic near Juaso.



In all, four beds were given to the Juaso Government Hospital and two beds to the Obogu Health Centre.



The various donations are part of Lady Dentaa’s commitment to improving healthcare in Ghana, as well as her dedication to supporting efforts that promote the welfare of people.



Commenting on the motivation for the donation, Lady Dentaa said, “The best way to celebrate is to give to those who lack. 40 years of life has been phenomenal and I want to continue impacting society and humanity”.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with PayAngel to make this donation to the Klikor Clinic,” said Lady Dentaa.



Divisional Chief of Klikor, Togbe Agbeli Akpalu said, “We hope that these new beds will help provide a better experience for mothers who deliver at the clinic.”



"We are pleased to be part of this donation to this clinic," said Delali Kotoka, Business Relations Manager, PayAngel.



He added, "We believe that access to proper healthcare is essential to the development of any community, and we are committed to supporting causes that promote this."



The Klikor Clinic has been providing healthcare services to the community for many years, but the facility unfortunately, did not have adequate beds for mothers who deliver there. Dentaa and PayAngel recognized the need and donated the beds to improve the comfort and care provided to mothers and their newborns.

PayAngel, a global money transfer service provider, is committed to improving the communities they serve by providing support for projects that promote the wellbeing of the people.



GUBA Foundation is a not-for-profit organization established to support the African community on mainland Africa and abroad. The Foundation is part of GUBA Enterprise, which has about 8 different brand affiliates.



Since 2012, the GUBA Foundation has been raising awareness on issues that impact communities, including education, autism, and reproductive health among others.



