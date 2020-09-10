General News

GWCL announces interruption of water supply in parts of Accra effective Monday

Water shortage to hit residents of Accra. File photo

The Management of Ghana Water Company limited (GWCL) has announced the intteruption of water supply to eastern part of the Greater Accra Region.

This will take effect from Monday, September 14, 2020 to Saturday the 20th of September, 2020.



Affected areas will include Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, All the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.



A statement from the management says GWCL Engineers will be replacing close to 2 kilometers of a weak session of the main 42-inch diameter transmission pipe-line from Kpong to Tema, a reason for the shut down.

“Management is as a result entreating consumers in Accra, especially consumers in the eastern part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down.”



Meanwhile, the company has put in place measures to serve the affected areas so the impact will not be adverse.



“The Governments covid-19 free water reservoirs will still be filled with water tankers to enable consumers fetch for free,” the statement said.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.