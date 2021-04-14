GWCL to cut water supply from 20-23 April in Tema

Ghana Water Company Limited

Management of Ghana Water Company Limited has announced that there will be an interruption in water supply from Tuesday, 20 April 2021 to Friday, 23 April 2021 within Tema.

A statement signed by the Company’s Acting Regional Chief Manager, Ing. Mac-Doe Hanyabui indicated that the interruption will make way for “routine maintenance works on 42 Transmission Pipeline from Kpong Treatment Plant”.



The affected areas include Tema communities 1 to 12, Tema New Town, Tema Industrial, Kpone, Golf city, Bediako, Parts of VRA, Saki, Community 25, Tema General Hospital.



The others are Ashaiman timber market, Tulaku, Bethlehem, Jericho, Lebanon, Sebrepor, Kakasunanka, Michel Camp, Borteyman, Santeo, Ashaiman Sun City and Ashaiman Township.

“Customers in the affected areas are, therefore, being advised to store enough water before the interruption,” the statement noted.



The GWCL said, “supply will be restored as soon as the maintenance works are completed”.