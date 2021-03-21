GWCL to embark on repair works, water supply to some areas to truncate

The work will begin at 4:00am on Monday, 22nd March

The Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Accra West Region will be embarking on emergency repair works at the Weija Treatment Plant.

To that end, the management said in a statement on Sunday “that there will be an interruption in water supply on Monday and Tuesday, 22nd and 23rd March 2021, to enable Engineers carry out emergency repair works at the Weija Treatment Plant.”



The work will begin at 4:00 am on Monday, 22nd March and is estimated to be completed by 6:00 pm on Tuesday, 23rd March, the statement added.



The affected areas include Bortianor, Kasoa, Nyanyano, Parts of Weija, and adjoining communities.

The water supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.



“We regret the inconvenience that will be caused by work. Ghana Water… At Your Service,” the stated said.