Ga Central Municipal Assembly supports PWDs

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly has supported about 40 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to enhance their living standards.

The support includes the donation of industrial sewing machine, knitting machine, deep freezers, furniture spraying machine, popcorn machine and cylinder, oven and cylinder, shoe making machine with others receiving undisclosed cash.



The items and cash provisions were made possible from the three percent Disability Fund of the Assembly’s Common Fund.



Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, the Municipal Chief Executive in an address at the presentation said the provision of the support by the Assembly showed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s good intention of promoting businesses and artisanship within the municipality.



He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to become self-sufficient while assuring them of the Assembly’s technical support to manage their businesses and income efficiently.

Ms Linda Apaala, the Acting Head of Social Welfare and Community Development of the municipality said the disbursement was the second batch of payment to PWDs in 2020 and that the selection of the beneficiaries was done after visits to communities to collect data.



“There is a committee in place which assesses their needs according to the applications submitted after which their requests are provided,” she said, and that after the disbursement counselling, seminars and workshops were organized to educate them on their rights as PWDs.



Ms Apaala said the PWDs were also monitored to ensure the proper use of the funds provided to them and those found using the money for other things rather than the intended purposes were blacklisted for five years.