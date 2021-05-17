Ga Chiefs, AMA organise massive clean-up in Accra

The MCE forAccra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah also participated in the exercise

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) has applauded the chiefs of Accra for their show of leadership in participating in a clean-up exercise in some part of the metropolis.

The MCE of Accra said when the chiefs and elders lead in an exercise it defuses the partisan orientation so we are very thankful to them.



Mr Sowah made the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the clean-up exercise organised by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in collaboration with the Zoomlion Company, which provided logistics.



He said the clean-up was an annual exercise by the AMA and forms part of activities towards the Ga Homowo festival, which is celebrated in August.



The MCE said: “But this particular exercise has the endorsement of the entire chiefs of the Ga State which provided leadership comprising organisations, institutions, Asafoatsemei, the Wulomei, assemblymen, elders and opinion leaders.



“His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a declaration of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa and henceforth the chiefs have taken upon themselves to lead and support the effort. This we are thankful of them.”



Mr Sowah said it was a task for the AMA to ensure continuous clean-ups in the city but the next thing the Assembly would undertake was to enforce its sanitation bye-laws in the communities, adding that “we cannot continue to come and clean somebody’s filth.

He sounded a note of caution the enforcement of the sanitation laws will be done without fear or favour.



He called for support either through education, provision of logistics, funding or physical presence in actual work to ensure that the city is clean.



He expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police and the media for their support and being partners in the sanitation programmes of the Assembly.



Nii Adote Otintor II, the Sempe Mantse and the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council advised the residents in Accra to get actively involved in clean-up exercises to prevent diseases.



He said: “We are about to celebrate the Homowo and we need to do so in a neat and hygienic environment so people would not have to isolate themselves from taking part in clean-up exercises in their areas,” adding; “Where Ga-Mashie needs to unite and put our shoulders to the wheel.”



Nii Otintor expressed gratitude to the AMA Chief Executive, the Zoomlion Company and Nii Lamptey Bannerman and the assembly members who supported the clean-up exercise.