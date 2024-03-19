Ga-Dangme Land Administration launched

File Photo

The Ga-Dangme Land Administration (GDLA) has officially been in Accra.

King Ayi Tunmaa II, The President and founder of GDLA says this is a good opportunity to sanitize the system from its current murky state.



To him, endless land litigations as well as chieftaincy disputes are not helping the people of the Greater Accra region, so the advent of GDLA will go a long way to change that perspective. He also acknowledged that the Ga-Dangme Land administration will support every government project.



According to King Ayi Tunmaa II, the Ga-Dangme lands administration was formed to advocate, counsel and advise various lands and chieftaincy disputes across the Greater Accra region.



Currently, they have been given authority to exist as a legal entity by the Registrar-General as a Non-Governmental Organisation.

He further noted that GDLA will liaise with police administration and other security agencies to bring a lasting solution to land and chieftaincy disputes.



"The issue of land litigation is a serious national security concern, Ga Dangme lands administration is here to address it," he stated.



He urged opinion leaders to rally behind them so that they could make a greater impact.