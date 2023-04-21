Ga East MCE, MP grace commissioning of Kwabenya Police Barracks by President Akufo-Addo

The MCE expressed gratitude for the siting of the barracks in her municipality

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023, commissioned the ultramodern Kwabenya Police Barracks located behind the School of Nuclear and Allied Scienes and Atomic Police Station.

This forms part of the Government's effort to provide good accommodation for the Ghana Police Service and other security services in the country and also help boost the performance of the Police Service.



The ceremony was attended by high-profile government officials including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Interior Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for National Security, Hon. Ken Dapaah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Deputy Minister of lands and Natural Resources, Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly(GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann.



The ultramodern barracks consists of five hundred and fourteen (514) one and two bedroom self-contained flats for junior and senior officers respectively, out of which three hundred and twelve (312) have been completed and ready to be occupied.



The facility will serve as comfortable homes and also provide a sound working environment for police officers.



The barracks also comes with a basic school, clinic, astroturf football field, a volleyball pitch, basketball court, standby generators, a police station, a workshop enclave, a fuel filling station and other important police amenities.

Addressing the gathering at the event, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that Government, since assumption of office in 2017, has launched several initiatives aimed at addressing Ghana’s housing deficit, which currently stands at some two million units.



Despite these measures, the President stated that rapid urbanization continues to put pressure on our land resources, which has led to the degradation of prime lands, particularly in urban areas.



The President encouraged the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the developer, Unique Development Company Limited, to carry out their work in honesty and complete the remaining 202 housing units and other facilities that make up the second and last phase of the project.



He said "This is part of our commitment to provide modern accommodation and other facility for our security officers. This facility won't only improve the lives of personnel but will also develop their capacity to protect our nation in an effective way".



The Regional Minister, Hon. Quartey expressed his profound gratitude to the President for putting up such a facility in his region. Also, he assured the President that he in his power as the Regional Minister will do anything to help in the maintenance of the facility when the need arises.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on behalf of the Ghana Police Service thanked the President for this huge facility built for them. He made it known that this was the first time in his life time history that he has seen something like this.



“I assure you and hold myself responsible as the IGP to guard and maintain this facility. I also vow that the presence of this facility will make the Ghana Police Service the best in the country", the IGP said.



He pleaded with the President to look beyond this edifice and do something about others like the Accra Central, Tema, Kumasi Central and Tamale Police Stations and Houding facilities in terms of renovation.



He concluded by promising the President that he and his fellow officers will never sleep and rest until Ghana is at peace.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, in a joyous mood said the provision of the Barracks and other facilities by the Government was a clear manifestation of the promise by President Akufo-Addo to ensure Ghana's housing deficit reduces drastically.

She said, as the MCE for this area, "I'm proud to witness the establishment of these facilities within my jurisdiction and there are more projects ongoing in the Municipality so I can say that our government is doing very well in delivering on its mandate".



An official of Unique Development Company, Mr. Yaw Obeng Manu, expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for recognizing the good works of the company.



He indicated that the project was done in a high quality standard and was positive that the presence of the barracks would go a long way to help reduce crime rate in the Municipality.



