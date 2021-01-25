Ga East MCE congratulates Adwoa Safo on her ministerial nomination

Ga East Municipal MCE, Janet Tulasi Mensah and Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has congratulated Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, on her nomination as Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to the Hon. MCE, her Hon. MP's work as the first-ever Minister for Public Procurement, her Parliamentary work and great service in delivering unprecedented socio-economic infrastructural development to the people of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency have not gone unnoticed and therefore deserves to continue serving in President Nana Addo's administration.



Speaking to traders at the Kwabenya-Atomic Market on Friday, 22nd January, 2021, where she commissioned an ultra-modern sanitary facility, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah acknowledged the massive support herself and the Assembly have been enjoying from the Member of Parliament, culminating in tremendous improvement in infrastructural development especially in the roads, education, health, security sectors, as well markets development in the Municipality.



"Permit me to congratulate the His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his reelection and subsequent swearing into office for a second term".



"In similar vain, we congratulate our Member of Parlaiment (MP), Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, on getting the mandate of the people of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency to present them in Parliament for a third term and also on your nomination by President Akufo-Addo as the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection", she further stated.



She espoused the Hon MP's virtues as a great woman-leader who has the welfare of the women and children in her Constituency at heart and believes she would do more with her new portfolio.

"We all know what our Hon MP is capable of doing, especially those of you in this market and others throughout the Municipality can attest to this. Her care for market women, widows and children are seen through her works in this Municipality and I'm very sure she'll do more for us with this new appointment", the Hon. MCE remarked.



This will be the second ministerial appointment for Hon. Adwoa Safo, a third-term MP, in President Nana Addo's government, pending vetting and approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, and the august House respectively.



Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo was the first-ever female Deputy Majority Leader in the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



She is also the first-ever female Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

