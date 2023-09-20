Ga East MCE increases staff salaries by 30%

The increment takes effect from the end of August 2023

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has increased the salaries of the Internally Generated Fund (IGF) Staff by 30% .

This is in fulfillment of her promise to improve the condition of service of the IGF Staff.



At a Staff Durbar on 28th July, 2023, Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, informed the Staff that she is concerned about their low salaries and has therefore constituted a team to review the salaries and submit recommendations to her in ten working days.



She indicated that the increment will take effect from end of August, 2023.



It is worthy of note that the proposed increment in salaries is the second time in her tenure of office.



Consequently, Staff of the Ga East Municipal Assembly received 30% increment in their August salaries as promised by the Municipal Chief Executive earlier at the Staff Durbar with the first increment beimg 20% in 2022 for Staff who had worked for ten (10) years and above and 10% for those below ten (10) years.

Reacting to the move, the Municipal Chief Guard (MCG), Wilfred Baah Gyan, thanked the Hon. MCE for the salary increment in just two years of her term in office.



“I thank the Hon. MCE for the salary increment and the numerous things she has done for us and what she will do for us in the future. I know she will address our pending issues as she always does. We believe in you for the fact that you always deliver on your promises”, he remarked.



He further commended the Hon. MCE for providing them uniforms which had eluded them for 12 years, except for new recruits.



The MCG, however, seized the opportunity to appeal to the Hon. MCE and the Management to expedite action on their request for promotion for long-serving officers and other equipment needed to scale up their work output.



The Head of Cleaners, Madam Patience Kai Anang, also thanked the Hon. MCE for her continuous care for them and the increment of their salaries.

She observed that Hon. Kaakie Mann has been like a mother to them and always hears them out when they are in need of equipment for work.



She hoped she will do more in the years ahead, asking God to bless and sustain her life.



The Ga East Municipal Assembly has 162 IGF Staff, including 4 on contract, with 103 being males and 59 females.



