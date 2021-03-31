Ga East MCE inspects deteriorating Haatso-Mabey steel bridge

The MCE has directed for necessary action to be taken to avoid any possible disaster

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, has moved swiftly to inspect and assess the state of the Haatso-Mabey bridge.

The move follows reports from the South East Haatso Residents' Association (SEHRA) on the fast deteriorating condition of the bridge.



On Tuesday, 30th March, 2021, the Hon. MCE, accompanied by the Presiding Member (PM) and Haatso Assembly Member, Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, and the Municipal Urban Roads Engineer (MURE), Aboagye Foster, moved to inspect the bridge.



During the inspection, it was observed that the metal plate surface of the steel bridge had began developing holes at some sections as the plate rusts away gradually.



The MURE briefing the Municipal Chief Executive after assessing the state of the bridge stated that the surfacing required replacement.



Janet Tulasi Mensah then instructed the MURE to immediately write to the Ghana Highways Authority and notify them of the situation and request for the necessary action to be taken to avoid any possible disaster.

"We are here to inspect the Mabey Bridge and we've seen that it has deteriorated and what we're going to do now is to write to the Highways to quickly come and look at it and advise how we can best reshape the bridge", she assured.



From the Mabey Bridge, the Hon MCE was led by the Hon PM to inspect some other developmentally challenged situations in the area.



One of such was the drain cutting through the Amartei Link road. Here, the Haatso Assembly Member explained to the Hon. MCE that the situation poses danger to people in the area, especially school children who risk their lives wading through drain when it rains.



The Hon MCE again tasked the MURE to officially report on the situation to enable the Assembly take the necessary steps to get the drain constructed as soon as possible.



The last point of inspection was the Nii But Crescent road where a developer was alleged to be constructing a structure on part of the road.

Upon inspection and interactions with some residents and shop owners, the Hon MCE and her entourage were informed that the developer was trying to construct that section of the Nii Bu Crescent, from the main Haatso-Atomic road, with pavement blocks to protect his yet to be opened Cold store, and prevent the dusty condition on that stretch contrary to reports of construction of a supermarket on the road.



The said developer was not available to explain his action which he undertook without recourse to the Assembly.



Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, who was seemingly bewildered by the impunity with which the project was being done, instructed the MURE to stop the development and invite the developer to her office.



