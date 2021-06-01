Ga East MCE urges all to participate in census night

Market women at the Dome Market urged to participate in the census

Source: Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, Contributor

In a few weeks to come, Ghana will conduct its third (3rd) Population and Housing Census (PHC) and fifth (5th) Census since the first one in 1960, after independence.

The third PHC was supposed to have taken place in 2020 but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise was suspended.



However, Government, determined to conduct the exercise rescheduled it for this year and in March this year, the Vice President, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, launched it, 60 days to the exercise.



On Friday, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, launched the 30 Days Countdown to the Census Night following which the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) simultaneous organized similar launch to create awareness on the impending exercise.



At the Dome Market in the Ga East Municipality, various stakeholders, including Traditional Leaders, Zongo Chiefs, Political Parties, Religious Leaders, Opinion Leaders, Market Queens and leaders, and Youth Leaders, as well as Assembly Members and Staff of the Assembly, gathered to witness the launch.



A team from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), led by Dr. David Mensah Yao, were also present to support the organization of the programme.

In her address, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, stated that the PHC is an important exercise which has direct consequences on the socio-economic, cultural and religious development of the Municipality in particular and the nation as a whole.



She noted that this year's exercise is unique compared to all the previous ones as it involves the deployment of modern technology to capture the data and transfer to a central point.



"This year’s Census is unique and different from all censuses that Ghana has ever undertaken in several aspects of the exercise and even by the reports that will emanate from this national exercise."



"It will be the first fully digital Census to be conducted in Ghana. Use of tablets and internet to capture and transfer the information respectively. This will guarantee delivery of high quality and faster results to support the decision-making process", she further stated.



The Hon. MCE also observed that in the last PHC exercise in 2010, the population of the Ga East Municipality was over 147,000 and though it is currently projected at 200,000, the conduct of the exercise this year would confirm or otherwise this projection, ephasizing the benefits it will bring to the Municipality.

She appealed to all and sundry to see the exercise as a crucial one to their development and participate fully in it, while pleading with them to cooperate and support the enumerators to carry out a successful exercise.



She assured the general public of the confidentiality of their information, noting that the enumerators have taken an oath of secrecy and would not divulge or abuse their personal information.



The Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mrs Vera Akuffo-Mante, implored the citizenry and foreigners alike to consider the exercise a civic national responsibility and provide the needed information to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.



The Municipal Statistician, Mr. Iddisah Yeboah Seidu, thanked Management, particularly the Hon. MCE and MCD, for their total support and commitment towards ensuring the smooth preparation and conduct of the exercise.



He encouraged the general public to cooperate with the enumerators and assured them of the safe-keeping of their personal information.

He indicated that the contacts of the enumerators would be given to all the Assembly Members to ensure that their activities are checked in accordance with the regulations regarding the conduct of the PHC.



Some key stakeholders also took turns to educate the public on the urgent need for all to participate in the 2021 PHC.



They included the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Chairman of the Ga East Council of Churches, Rev. Dr. Ahmed Kenneth Quarshie, the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency NPP Communications Director, Mr. Sefah Ato Welbeck, and the Vice Chairman of the Dome Council of Elders, Mr. Lawrence Owuo, Alhaji Imoro Osuman, who spoke on behalf of the Dome Zongo Chief, Alhaji Ibrahim, and the Dome Market Queen, Madam Felicia Karley Amui.



Listing of houses will take place between 9th and 13th June while the Census Night and the Census itself will take place on the 27th and 28th June, 2021, respectively.