Ga East MUSEC leads special taskforce to enforce coronavirus protocols

Mr. Matthew Tay, MCD/MUSEC Sec., with Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, PRO during a media sensitisation

The Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, has positioned itself in the frontline of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the municipality.

This follows the Assembly's resolve and the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Coordinating Council's (RCC) directive to the MUSEC of all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region, to actively be involved in the COVID-19 fight.



At the Ga East Municipal Assembly, the MUSEC is expected to lead in various activities such as Media Sensitization, Routine Inspections at various public places including markets, lorry stations, churches and mosques.



The Council will also conduct random inspections along designated roads, offices, shops and communities to check enforcement of all the safety protocols, especially the Mandatory Wearing of Face Mask and Social/Physical Distancing.



These activities are in line with the directives by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the enforcement of the relevant provisions in the Executive Instrument (EI) 164.



On Friday, 10th July, 2020, the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr Matthew Tay, accompanied by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, was hosted on the Morning Show of Oxzy FM (98.5MHz) at Atomic Hills in the Ga East Municipality.



MCD, Mr Matthew Tay stated that the move sets the tone for a series of media engagements aimed at sensitizing the public on the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

"Our Madam, the Honourable Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, as you know, has been at the forefront of fight in engaging the media since March 12, 2020, when the first positive cases (two) of COVID-19 in the country was announced by the President. So, it's time for all of us to replicate and join her in this direction and you'll be hosting the various Heads of the Security Agencies here in your studio and other media stations in the municipality", he announced.



He appealed to the citizenry to realize the pandemic has spread to the communities and there was the urgent need to strictly abide by the protocols in order to succeed in combating it.



"My people please the pandemic came in vertically but now it's spreading horizontally so it means it is with us in our communities. I plead with all of us to observe the prescribed safety protocols to ensure that we minimize the spread and hopefully halt it", the MCD appealed.



The Public Relations Officer, Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, also appealed to Churches, Mosques, Traditional Authorities and various groupings and individuals to join in the public education efforts and not leave it to the Assembly or Government alone.



The activities are being facilitated and coordinated by the Public Relations Unit of the Assembly in collaboration with the Municipal Information Services Department (ISD), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Health Directorate.

Source: Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, Contributor

