Ga East Municipal Assembly, Dome-Kwabenya MP support Muslims with food items and others for Ramadan

Source: Ga East Munnicapal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, Janet Tulasi Mensah, on behalf of the Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has presented food items, PPEs and others to the Muslim community in the municipality.

The gesture was to support them in the observation of the Holy month of Ramadan, as done in previous years.



Among the items were bags of rice and sugar, cartons of Milk and Milo and Tea bags, as well as PPEs and LED bulbs (streetlights).



They were presented to the Ga East Zongo Chiefs Council, Ga East Imams Council, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission and Masara.



Presenting the items at a brief ceremony at the forecourt of the Assembly at Abokobi, the MCE, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, noted the significance of Ramadan and urged the people of the Islamic faith not to relent in their prayers and communion with Allah to ensure His manifold blessings upon Ghana.

She asked them to use the occasion to offer special prayers for the nation, the President, MP, the Assembly and the Constituency.



The Vice President of the Ga East Zongo Chiefs Council and Kwabenya Zongo Chief, Alhaji Inusah Bashiru, on behalf of the Muslim Community, expressed his excitement at the gesture and thanked the Hon. MCE and the Hon. MP for their show of love and care.



