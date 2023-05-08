Ga East heads of departments,units trained in team-building and emotional intelligence to enhance work output

The training was held on Tuesday, 25th and Wednesday, 26th April, 2023

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Human Resource Department of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), has organized a two (2)-day training workshop on Team-Building and Emotional Intelligence for some selected staff.

The training, which was facilitated by Macro Mix Limited, took place at the Assembly Hall of the Municipal Assembly, Abokobi, from Tuesday, 25th and Wednesday, 26th April, 2023.



The participants, 40, made up of mainly Heads of Departments and Units and Senior Officers, were taken through various topics in Team-Building including, meaning of team, team-building, stages of team formation, characteristics of an effective team, symptoms of weak team spirit, skills of a team player, and team leader's role among others, on day one which was facilitated by Dr. Bashiru Shani, Lead Consultant for Macro Mix Limited.



The training aimed at helping the participants to understand characteristics of effective team work, identify factors that hamper team work, develop skills of a team player, and be able to provide constructive feedback.



Day two of the training workshop focused on Emotional Intelligence which was facilitated by Mr. Mohammed Yusif, a Human Resource Consultant, who took the participants through various with the aim that the particiants would be able to explore self-awareness and awareness of others, manage their emotions, discover the roles of self-regulation and social skills in emotional intelligence, understand other peoples’ emotional states, learn how to build stronger relationships, and learn about motivating themselves and others to increase emotional intelligence.



Addressing the participants, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, expressed delight for the organization of the training workshop by the Human Resource Department.



She commended the facilitators for the good job done, saying "from the comments I have heard so far from my staff who have come to my office within the workshop period, I know you have imparted so much knowledge onto them".

She further urged the participants not to sleep on the knowledge acquired but demonstrate it in their daily work.



"I hope this will translate into improvement in our work so that the money and other resources spent in organizing this training will not be a waste", she stated.



The Deputy Director, Mr. Dey Kukubor, who stood in for the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Kungi, stressed the importance of the training and encouraged the participants to sit through and learn for themselves and the work.



The Human Resource Manager, Marianne Aba Abraham (Mrs.) indicated that the training became necessary as a result of the needs assessment conducted and recommendations by external assessors.



She said though the training was important for all staff to participate in, as a result of resource constraints, few, mostly Departmental and Unit Heads were targeted and hoped that others would benefit from same soon.



The Lead Consultant of Macro Mix Limited, Dr. Bashiru Shani, speaking with GEMANEWS, expressed immense gratitude to the Hon. MCE and Management of the Assembly for considering them to be the appropriate resource for the training and hoped other staff would be given the opportunity to also receive training in the near future.

He observed that the challenge regarding teamwork is with lack of appreciation for the role team work plays in motivating personnel to put in their best, noting further that Management has a crucial role in teamwork efforts to maximize the collective efforts for success.



"There are cases of lack of top management support for team-work by their acts of omission and commission. Lack of equity can also hinder teamwork at the workplace" he stated.



He was optimistic of the outcome of the training, urging Heads to pass on the knowledge acquired to their subordinates and make conscious efforts to include them in their operations.



"The impact of this training is that participants have assimilated the need for team work to energize themselves to work towards a common goal".



"The training expected impact is also in the area of Heads of Departments bringing all their subordinates on board in their work. Every single person plays a role which then dissipates negative behavior towards the team", he added.