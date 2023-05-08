Ga East supports Klokoto community toilet project

The MCE for Ga South commeded the chief and elders of Klokoto for their determination

Source: Ga East Municipal Assembly

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, has commended the Chief and Elders of Klokoto, near Abokobi, for their determination to mobilize community efforts to improve sanitation conditions in the community.

Hon. Kaakie Mann made this remark when she led a team of officials from the Assembly to donate some materials to support the construction of a public sanitary facility on Friday, 5th May, 2023.



This follows a similar gesture earlier this year where she donated a polytank to enhance access to water.



The facility, an 8-seater VIP Toilet, was initiated by the community, however, owing to constraint to adequate funds, they appealed to the Assembly for support to continue and complete it.



The Assembly, in response, donated items including wall and floor tiles, toilet seats and other accessories, a polytank, and 20 bags of cement to continue and complete the project.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann indicated that Klokoto lack some basic social amenities, especially, water and sanitation facilities, hence her desire to support them and give the community a facelift.

The Hon. MCE said she identified Klokoto as one of the deprived communities in the Municipality upon assumption of office and resolved to ensure they are supported in such manner to enjoy their share of the Municipal resources.



She commended the Chief and Elders of the community for thinking about the welfare of their people and initiating the construction of the public toilet.



She charged the contractor to speed up work and complete it within the shortest possible time for use by the people while imploring him to deliver quality job.



Nii Awudu Quaye, a representative of Nii Klokoto, expressed utmost gratitude to the Hon. MCE and the Assembly for the wonderful gesture and assured her of their unflinching support for her administration to succeed.



He promised to mobilize the community members to provide the needed support to the contractor to ensure smooth and successful completion of the project.

The Assembly Member for the Abokobi Electoral Area, Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona, also thanked the Hon. MCE and the Assembly for their commitment towards providing more social amenities to improve the quality of life of the people.



He promised to be regular at the site to monitor the project and offer any assistance that may be required of him.



Earlier, Hon. Kaakie Mann and her entourage called on the Chief of Klokoto, Nii Awudu Laryea Bonioofee, in his palace to inform him of the move by the Assembly after which a brief community durbar was held where she addressed the people.



Among the Hon. MCE's entourage were the Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO), Charles Ampomah Asabre, the Organizer of the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Mahmood Asamoah, and Municipal Chief Guard, Wilfred Baah Gyan.