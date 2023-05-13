Ga Mantse partners with The Church of Jesus Christ to rehabilitate Mantse Tackie Tawia I Cluster of Schools

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II at the sod cutting

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has partnered with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to embark on a heart dear project that is set to transform the educational landscape within the Ga community.

The event which took place on Wednesday, May 10 saw King Tackie Teiko Tsuru lead a delegation of dignitaries to the Mantse Tackie Tawia I Cluster of Schools to cut the sod for the much-awaited rehabilitation of the school.



The ceremony was graced by several high-ranking officials, including the Area President of the Africa West Area of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Hon. Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, the Chairman of the Ga Mantse Education Council, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbra, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Maamle Andrews, members of the Korley Klottey Municipal Education Directorate and representatives of the Family of King Tackie Tawiah I. Also present were the rulers of the Ga State and other notable dignitaries.



The rehabilitation of the Mantse Tackie Tawia I Cluster of Schools is a much-needed project that will benefit the community in Adabraka and its environs. The project is aimed at providing better infrastructure and educational facilities for the students, teachers, and staff of the school.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Ga Mantse expressed his gratitude to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for their partnership and commitment to the project. He emphasized the importance of education in the development of any society, as he boldly declared that no child would be left behind in education under his reign.



“The deepest of gratitude to The Church of Latter-Day Saints for assisting me bring bare my vision of strengthening education in the Ga land. We want to ensure the best and quality education to our students so I’m calling on civil society organizations, corporate institutions and government to join us in our mission,” he said.

“It is my vision that I fulfill the mandate of my fathers. King Tackie Tawiah I was an illustrious king of the Ga Adangbe State and I am a chip of that block. As a descendant and a proud great-grandson of his heritage and dynasty, I have come to fulfill his mandate that this school is renovated and placed rightly for purpose. We want to partner with institutions and investors to go into every school and make sure that no child is ever left behind. Under my reign, no Ga child will be left behind – No Child, no boy, no girl will be left behind,” he added.



Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, on behalf of The Church of Jesus Christ, commended the Ga Mantse for his vision and leadership in championing the cause of education. He expressed his organization’s commitment to supporting the rehabilitation of the school and providing quality education for the children of Adabraka and beyond.



“Our goal is to do what is right and we try to accomplish that by understanding and living the two great commandments of Jesus Christ – to love Him and to love our neighbours. We are devoted to the saviour and you are our neighbours. Our focus today is to help our precious children develop through knowledge and education,” he added.



On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey commended the efforts of His Royal Majesty for initiating such a partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to enhance assess to quality education within the Ga state.



In between the ceremony, there were impressive cultural displays from pupils of the Mantse Tackie Tawia I Cluster of Schools.