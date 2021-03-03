Ga Mantse takes coronavirus vaccine

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il receiving his jab

Source: Freemen Awlesu, Contributor

The King of the Ga State in the Greater Accra Region, His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il has been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il led prominent traditional officeholders to receive their first shots of the vaccine at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge on Tuesday morning of March 2, 2021.



The Ga Mantse, some political and religious leaders became the second set of Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama were vaccinated at the Police Hospital in Accra at 10 am Tuesday, 2nd March 2021.



On Monday, 1st March 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and their wives led by example by becoming the first set of Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 vaccine.



Ghana’s mass vaccination exercise against the coronavirus pandemic began on Tuesday March 2, 2021.

Some 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in the country last week for the vaccination exercise.



The exercise will take place in 43 districts with high infection rates.



They include 25 in the Greater Accra Region, 16 in the Ashanti Region, and two in the Central Region.



The first batch of people to be vaccinated includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons 60 years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

