Ga Mantse warns of no compromise as ban on noise making in Accra begins today

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il, Ga Mantse

Source: Freeman Koryekpor Awlesu, Contributor

The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) in the Greater Accra Region in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has stated that the annual month-long ban on drumming and ban on noise making in Accra commences today (Monday, May 10, 2021) and will end June 10, 2021, with the Odadao custom to signify the lifting of the ban.

Following this development, the GTC headed by Paramount King of Ga State, His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il and AMA served notice to the general public that they will deal drastically with any individual or group of persons who will flout this year's directive on the ban on drumming and noise-making in Accra metropolis.



They indicated that during the period the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and that noise levels should be minimised to the barest limits possible for the interest of peace and national security in the Ga State.



In that wise, they urged the religious bodies and the traditional authorities to respect one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.



They said the positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs were banned whilst roadside evangelists were to cease their activities during the period of the ban.



They said apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service and representatives from the Ga Traditional Council with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the Accra metropolis.

“By this notice, we entreat all indigenes, towns and villages under the jurisdiction of the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with us accordingly during this period,” they stressed.



They also reminded the public to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 protocols by washing hands under running water with soap, use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, wearing facemasks and observing physical distancing to prevent the spread of the disease.



They stressed that the police task force will be on guard to ensure that the ban was observed and help prevent clashes between the traditional authorities and other people and warned of no compromises, adding that a task force of individuals had been constituted to work in collaboration with the AMA and the police to monitor and enforce the directive.



They warned the general public that any individual and institution that will flout the rules and regulations governing this year’s festival will be dealt with.



They pointed out that the general Christian community and traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of the Ga State.

The ban on drumming and noise making is a very important feature in the activities leading to the celebration of the Homowo festival by the Ga people.



The period is used to fast and pray for peace, progress and the welfare of the Ga-Dangbme people in particular and the country as a whole.



Homowo is celebrated in remembrance of the famine that once happened in the history of the Ga people.



The season of Homowo, the revered traditional festival of the Ga people in Accra, starts with the ritual sowing of corn and yams with the coming of the first rains in early May and ends in late September when the crops are finally harvested.



Right after the ritual sowing, there is a period of quiet and servitude when the benevolence of the spirits, with respect to the growth and harvest of agricultural produce and fish, is solicited.

Meanwhile, in an interview with this reporter yesterday, the Paramount King of Ga State, His Royal Majesty, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il, stated that it was high time the customs and traditions of the Ga State were respected, just like those of other states in the country.



He reiterated that any church that would disrespect the traditions of the Ga state will not be spared this year.



He added that any item seized as a result of the disregard of the directive would not be returned as the case used to be.



Ga Mantse also advised all towns and villages within the Ga state that organised their programmes concurrently with the main Odadao custom to desist from that act, cautioning that it would not be tolerated this year.