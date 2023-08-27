Ga North MCE donates 900 desks to schools in his municipality

Simon Sekyim, Ga North Municipal Chief Executive

Ga North Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Sekyim, has donated 900 dual and mini desks to schools within his municipality.

The effort according to him, seeks to tackle the pervasive issue of inadequate seating arrangements, ultimately enhancing the learning environment for students.



He explained that his intervention comes in response to a problem that he recognized within his jurisdiction.



According to him, the scarcity of school desks had been contributing to increased absenteeism among students, significantly impacting their educational progress and to counter this issue, he took action to address the root cause of the problem.

He further explained that the lack of proper seating arrangements has been a recurring concern, particularly in schools operating under the shift system as many students were forced to endure uncomfortable learning conditions, which not only hampered their engagement but also hindered their overall learning experience he initiated measures to alleviate the situation and ensure that students are provided with a conducive atmosphere for effective learning.



In an interview on Wonsom at Radio Univers, shared his perspective on the initiative, stating, "Our children deserve a comfortable and conducive atmosphere for learning. The lack of proper school desks should not hinder their education. By donating these desks, we aim to encourage regular attendance and enhance the overall learning experience."