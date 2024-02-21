Ga North MCE supports St John's Grammar SHS NSMQ team with cash, educational items

St John's Grammar SHS headmaster and Simon Sekyim during the donation

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ga North Municipal Assembly, Simon Sekyim, has supported St John’s Grammar Senior High School with educational items, an undisclosed amount of money, soft drinks, and water as part of his birthday celebration.

According to the MCE, the motivation behind such a gesture is to aid the school's National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) team in clinching the coveted trophy in the 2024 edition.



"It has been my dream to help the National Science and Maths Quiz team to secure victory in the program. Science is not an easy subject to study, so I want to provide the materials necessary to make the study of science more manageable for the students," he said.



Speaking to the media after presenting the said items, Simon Sekyim expressed his passion for education and the promotion of science studies.



He emphasized the significance of supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge and highlighted the school's commendable performance in the field of education.



"The St. John Grammar Secondary School has been consistently excelling in education, and as they approach their 70th-anniversary celebration, it is an opportune time to contribute towards their continued success," he added.

The headmaster of St. John Grammer Secondary School, Thomas Kyei, expressed his appreciation to the MCE for his generosity.



"We extend our sincere gratitude to Hon. Simon Sekyim for his unwavering support and generosity. His commitment to education is truly commendable, and we are honored to receive such a thoughtful donation," Thomas Kyei said.











AM/AE

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



