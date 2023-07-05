0
Ga South: Building caves in, kills one, injures 4 others

Wed, 5 Jul 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A building has caved in and killed one person at a place called Assemblies in the Ga Municipality in Accra.

Eyewitnesses say the building disaster happened after the rains.

Apart from the one death, four others suffered various injuries.

They suspect the materials used for the construction were of inferior quality.

One witness said he saw the building crumble on a woman and two children.

The Kasoa Municipal Fire Commander and his team moved in to rescue the victims trapped under the rubble.

DO3 Mercel Kwami Avadu told the media that "several factors could have led to the collapse of the building," adding: "The area itself looks like a waterlog land and, so, I am sure it is one of the factors."

In the past three months, five buildings have collapsed in the Greater Accra Region.

