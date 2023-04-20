Ga Traditional Council announces May 15 as start date for ban on noise making

Ga Traditional Council

As is the practice leading to the Homowo festival, the Ga Traditional Council has announced May 15 to June 15, 2023, as the start date for the 2023 ban on noise-making and drumming period.

The ban is part of activities put in place by the council in preparation towards the celebration of the festival in August.



All noise-making activities, such as the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral ceremonies and evangelization in public, will be affected by this directive.



The PRO of the council, Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh, who spoke on behalf of the Ga Mantse, as reported by Citi Newsroom on April 20, 2023, urged to comply with the directive.



Task forces, according to the report, have been set up to prosecute anyone who disobeys.



Places to be affected by this directive are; the Northern Boundary towns dividing Accra from the Eastern Region. Odukpon Kpehe (Kasoa) to the west as well as communities under the Osu, Ngleshie Alata and Ga Traditional Councils.



The council cautioned against group of persons who go around to enforce the ban directive without tags or not members of the AMA personnel, the Police Service and Representatives from the Traditional Councils.

Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:















NW/DO