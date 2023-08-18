Ga Traditional Council bans funerals in Greater Accra from October 15

A file photo of some mourners at a funeral

The Ga Traditional Council has placed a temporary ban on funeral activities in the Greater Accra Region from October 15 to October 29, 2023.

The Council said the directive is geared towards creating a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the funeral of the late Ga Manye, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, who died in December 2022.



There will be an observation of a two-week period of rites that will be performed to bid farewell to the late Ga Manye, whose funeral is slated for October 23 to 30, 2023.



The Ga Traditional Council disclosed the ban on August 15, 2023, when a book of condolence was opened for the chiefs to sign in honor of the late queen's mother.



“From the 15th of October, no funerals will be allowed in the region because we have to observe that two-week period from that 15th to 29th for only the rites leading to the proper farewell for the queen mother. Then there will be no installation of any traditional office holder till after the funeral.



“But in the week of the burial, there will be additional measures which we will put out very soon. The additional measures will include the period where shops and commercial activities will be stopped and also there are certain streets which will be closed,” they said, a citinewsroom.com report said.

BS/AE