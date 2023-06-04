0
Ga Traditional Council entreats citizens to adhere to customary laws

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II . Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

The Ga Traditional Council Sunday urged all citizens to fully adhere to the customary laws regarding the ban on drumming and noisemaking.

It said the directive on drumming and noisemaking was still in force and must be adhered to without any interference by any institution.

A statement signed by Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said: “The Chieftaincy Institution protects our traditions, customs, norms and usages; It is strengthened by Article 11(3) of the 1992 Constitution.”

“It is our custom and it is backed by customary laws,” he added.

“We need strong institutions and not strong men; this is the reason why we must never compromise the strength and dignity of the Chieftaincy Institution.”

He asked for peace and sanity in the GaDangme region to preserve and protect the customs and traditions.

