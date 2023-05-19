0
Ga West Municipal Assembly warns owners of arrested stray animals to come for them

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has announced it will auction stray animals in its possession if their owners fail to show up for collection in seven days.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Clement Wilkinson, said that these animals which are seized from the roads are put up for auction to generate revenue for the assembly if the owner fails to show up for it within the speculated days.

According to Clement Wilkinson, “It’s not something surprising.

“We have it in our by-laws. These animals are always on our roads when you’re driving and they’re disturbing people.”

“So, the police will arrest and bring them (the animal) to the assembly. Within seven days, if you don’t come and identify it, we’ll do justice to it. We’ll auction it,” Wilkinson told Asaaseradio.com.

He noted that the assembly has so far realised GHC270,000 from the exercise which could be used to build CHPS compound for deprived communities.

