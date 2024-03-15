Ga West coordinator advocates for best teachers in early childhood education

Jemima Dufie Agyapong

Jemima Dufie Agyapong, the Early Childhood Coordinator for Ga West Municipal Education, has called on the Ghana Education Service to prioritize the employment of top-tier teachers for elementary education, particularly in kindergarten.

Agyapong highlighted the role of early childhood education in shaping the future of children, stressing that employing highly qualified teachers for this stage would lay a robust foundation for the educational journey of young learners.



Speaking to the media during a tour of some schools within the constituency on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, she appealed to the government to allocate resources towards the construction of adequate classroom facilities specifically tailored for early childhood.



Agyapong underscored the necessity of providing sufficient classroom space to accommodate kindergarten students, urging authorities to ensure that newly constructed classrooms consist of eight units rather than the current six, to avoid depriving children of essential learning environments.



“The government has done a lot but when it comes to education but the KG blocks, whenever they are building classrooms for them instead of 8 units classroom blocks, they make it 6 units, which deprives the kindergarten people of getting a place.



“So, I am pleading that whenever they want to build a classroom for us, they should make it 8 units classroom, not 6 units so that our children can enjoy it.



“Because kindergarten is the foundation; we need to develop them well so that we can build upon their foundation. The KG needs a lot of attention and the best teachers should be taught in the KG for our children to get the foundation to move on to the next level in their life

She further urged parents to consider enrolling their children in public schools, emphasizing that the public sector schools boast competent teachers who are equipped to provide children with a strong educational foundation.



“We will tell parents that they should bring their children to public schools because we have the best teachers to teach them to get a good foundation for their children,” she added.



AM/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



