Ga chiefs accuse Nana Addo’s bodyguard of 'stealing' land at Damfa and its environs

Divisional Chief of Damfa, Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, with other Ga chiefs

Some Ga Chiefs have accused one of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's bodyguards, known as Malik Neequaye, of being involved in land theft in Damfa and its environs in Accra.

The Divisional Chief of Damfa, Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, made these allegations, shedding light on a contentious issue that has raised concerns within the community.



Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV expressed his dissatisfaction with a recent press conference where some purported Ga chiefs claimed that individuals like Moses Abor, Freddie Blay, and Ben Seyram had been involved in selling lands in the Diary Farm area.



He revealed that some of these individuals had approached him earlier, seeking to find a solution to the land dispute, only to later discover them sitting alongside the claimants at a press conference.



The Divisional Chief of Damfa went on to share his experience dealing with Alhaji Malik Neequaye, who is allegedly a member of President Nana Addo's security entourage.



According to Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, Malik Neequaye had assembled a group of thugs and landguards at the Kweiman site.

When contacted, Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV assured him that he would work towards peace in the area.



However, he claimed that Malik Neequaye, defying the agreement, proceeded to use landguards.



To restore order, the Divisional Chief had to enlist the assistance of the police.



“I want to put on record that I was unhappy with the press conference by some alleged Ga chiefs claiming Moses Abor, Freddie Blay and Ben Seyram have sold lands in Diary Farm. Some of the people came to me to speak on how we can harmonize this community, only for me to see them sitting behind him at his press conference. Does he mean they made a U-turn? There was this Alhaji Malik Neequaye who mobilised thugs and landgurds to the Kweiman site. He (Malik)called me and told me he was dealing with Kojo Ashong of Amanhria and one Porsper of Kweiman. I told him I will ensure there is peace but Malik Neequaye who is part of Akufo-Addo's security entourage decided to disobey and use land guards, I was able to use the police to turn him back," Nii Afutu Brempong said at the press conference on October 14.



Nii Afutu Brempong was reacting to reports that some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are grabbing properties, including lands belonging to the Ga people in Damfa, Amanhria and Kweiman.

According to the chiefs, members of the party are using the power it has to steal and sell properties belonging to the Ga State.



In a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the spokesperson for the chiefs accused former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay and former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organizer Moses Abor of land grabbing.



